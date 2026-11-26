Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Tajikistan and Lebanon have discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as ways to expand cooperation across key economic and humanitarian sectors, during a meeting between Tajik Ambassador to Lebanon Zubaidullo Zubaidzoda and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on November 25, 2026, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the sides focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding interstate ties and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian affairs.

Particular attention was given to enhancing contacts at the high and highest levels, making more effective use of the two countries' existing potential, and deepening coordination within international organizations.

They also exchanged views on current regional and international issues, including efforts to maintain peace, stability and security.

Tajikistan and Lebanon established diplomatic relations in 1995 and maintain cooperation primarily through multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while exploring opportunities to broaden direct economic and cultural exchanges.

Dushanbe has been actively expanding its diplomatic and economic outreach to the Middle East in recent years, seeking to attract foreign investment into priority sectors such as hydropower, agriculture, textiles, and mountain tourism, while creating new institutional mechanisms for business-to-business dialogue.