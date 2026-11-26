BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on Kazakhstan's Nomad Insurance Co.'s long-term issue credit and insurer financial strength ratings to positive from stable, while affirming both ratings at 'BB+' and raising the company's long-term Kazakhstan national scale rating to 'kzAA+' from 'kzAA', according to the agency.

The positive outlook reflects the rating agency's assessment of the insurer's prudent investment policy, strengthened capital adequacy and solid profitability indicators, despite a slowdown in its operating performance in 2026.

"Nomad Insurance Co. has demonstrated a prudent investment policy over the previous three years, maintaining a weighted-average credit quality in the 'BBB' category," S&P Global Ratings said.

The agency noted that more than 80% of the company's invested assets are held in instruments rated 'BBB' or higher. High-risk assets, including speculative-grade bonds and deposits, equities, and real estate, account for about 17% of the portfolio, a level comparable to that of local and international peers.

S&P expects Nomad Insurance to maintain its relatively prudent investment allocation. The company's foreign currency exposure, with 15%-20% of invested assets denominated in foreign currencies, is broadly in line with local and regional peers. However, the agency noted that a sizable unhedged long currency position poses a risk of volatility to investment income.

The insurer's capital adequacy strengthened on the back of higher earnings in 2025, most of which were recapitalized. S&P considers the company's capital sufficient to support its current and projected business growth and expects its capital adequacy to remain sound over the next two years at the 99.95% confidence level, according to its capital model.

The agency forecasts that Nomad Insurance's insurance revenue will remain broadly flat in 2026 before increasing by 10%-15% annually in 2027-2028. Its forecasts assume a net income retention rate of at least 50% throughout the forecast period.

At the same time, S&P noted that the company's insurance revenue declined by approximately 1% year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2026, following 19% growth in 2025. The decline was partly attributed to a strategic decision not to renew several large, unprofitable insurance contracts, as well as a slowdown in compulsory tourist insurance premiums amid the Middle East conflict and flight disruptions in March-April 2026.

The agency expects Nomad Insurance's net income to decrease to 8-9 billion tenge ($17.4-19.6 million) in 2026 from 15 billion tenge ($32.7 million) in 2025. This is due to an expected increase in the net combined ratio to 88%-90% in 2026 from about 81% in 2025, higher expenses related to IT modernization, and a foreign currency revaluation loss of approximately 1.6 billion tenge ($3.5 million) year to date due to the appreciation of the Kazakhstani tenge against the US dollar.

"Despite some deceleration in growth and operating performance in 2026, profitability indicators remain solid, and we expect the company to maintain its strong presence in the Kazakhstan property/casualty insurance market," S&P Global Ratings said.

The agency expects the insurer's return on equity to remain at around 18%-20% in 2026 (19% in the first 10 months), with the potential to exceed 25% in 2027-2028, supported by revenue growth and expense optimization.

S&P also noted that the company's relatively small capital base could be sensitive to a single major loss event, although this risk is partially mitigated by a high-quality reinsurance panel providing substantial capacity.

The positive outlook indicates that S&P could raise the ratings within the next 12 months if Nomad Insurance returns to profitable business growth in line with the agency's base-case expectations while maintaining asset quality and capital adequacy at least at current levels.

The conversion from tenge to US dollars was made using the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of November 26, 2026: $1 = 458.57 tenge.