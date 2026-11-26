BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The Freight Forwarding Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA) and the German Federal Association of Logistics (Bundesvereinigung Logistik, BVL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the World Sustainable Transport Day Forum in Baku on November 26, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The document was signed by FFAA Chairman Kamran Habibov and BVL Chairperson Mirco Nowak.

The agreement was concluded with the support of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ).

Will be updated