BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to discuss deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, developing inter-parliamentary relations, and regional issues, the Parliament's press and public relations department reported.

According to the information, the meeting emphasized the particular importance of active political dialogue for the development of bilateral relations.

Gafarova said that the existing legal and contractual framework between the two countries provides a solid foundation for cooperation. Noting the importance of the "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania," signed the previous day, she stressed that the document would provide a strong impetus for further deepening the partnership across all areas.

The role of parliaments in developing bilateral relations was also discussed. Recalling with satisfaction her official visit to Lithuania in 2022 and the meetings held there, Gafarova highlighted the contribution of high-level reciprocal visits to strengthening cooperation.

The importance of expanding the activities of working groups and encouraging reciprocal visits to further develop inter-parliamentary relations was highlighted. During the meeting, it was noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue helps the parties properly understand each other's positions and interests, exchange information, and ensure its objective and impartial dissemination. The importance of the active participation of international parliamentary organizations in promoting open and constructive dialogue was also emphasized.

The parties also discussed cooperation in energy, including renewable energy, humanitarian affairs, defense, and security. The meeting highlighted favorable opportunities to expand relations in these areas in line with their existing potential.

The Lithuanian minister expressed his satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan and shared his impressions of the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev that took place the day before. Budrys underscored the significance of the discussions held during the visit, as well as the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership that was signed.

Speaking about Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on January 1, 2027, he noted that his country would continue to support the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. The minister characterized the South Caucasus as a region of strategic cooperation and Azerbaijan as a key partner in terms of access to Central Asia and the development of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan had put an end to the 30-year occupation of its territories and restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. She also spoke about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

Budrys highly appreciated Azerbaijan's contribution to ensuring regional peace and security and commended the country's commitment to the agreements reached at the Washington summit, as well as the political will demonstrated toward their implementation.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.