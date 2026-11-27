Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The unit value index of agricultural products in Georgia rose 14.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported.

Live animals and animal products contributed 13.91 percentage points to the increase. Perennial crops added 1.13 points, while non-perennial crops subtracted 0.8 points. Compared with the previous quarter, the index rose 6.2%.

Trend’s calculations based on Geostat data show that the year-on-year rise accelerated from 5.8% in the second quarter of 2026 (up 8.4 points) and from 10.5% in the third quarter of 2025 (up 3.7 points).

Of the 15 quarters shown in Geostat’s chart (first quarter of 2023 to third quarter of 2026), only the fourth quarter of 2025, at 19.5%, recorded a higher figure.

Livestock accounted for about 98% of the annual increase (13.91 / 14.24). Perennial crops contributed roughly 8%, while non-perennial crops offset about 6%. The group contributions sum to 14.24 points, in line with the reported total of 14.2%.

The Unit Value Index of Agricultural Products measures changes in the average prices of products sold by agricultural holdings in Georgia. It covers non-perennial crops, perennial crops, and live animals and animal products. Agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 5.9% of Georgia’s GDP in 2025, continuing a gradual decline in the sector’s relative share of the economy even as absolute output has grown.