BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan plans to conduct pilot shipments with Türkiye and Russia in December using the electronic consignment note, e-CMR, Secretary General of the Association of International Road Carriers of Azerbaijan (ABADA), Kanan Gurbanov, said at the World Sustainable Transport Day Forum 2026 in Baku on Thursday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Addressing the e-CMR implementation, he emphasized that it serves as a key document in international road transport. According to him, at present, Azerbaijan still relies on a paper-based consignment note system.

According to Gurbanov, Azerbaijan is working on three primary areas for the digitalization of transport operations: the electronic TIR system, the e-CMR, and the electronic permit system (e-Permit).

"Currently, Azerbaijan utilizes the e-Permit system for transport operations with five countries: Türkiye, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. In the near future, three more countries, China, Belarus, and Ukraine, will join this system. Eventually, other countries will be integrated as well," he stated.

Regarding the electronic TIR system, Gurbanov briefed on the successful completion of an initial pilot project between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

"As part of the project, Azerbaijani carriers transported goods using the electronic TIR system. Four carriers from Turkmenistan also participated in the shipments across the Caspian Sea. The pilot project was implemented with the involvement of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the Association of International Road Carriers of Turkmenistan (SADA), and ABADA. By the end of this year, we plan to carry out a shipment using the electronic TIR system with Türkiye, to be followed by Kazakhstan. Thus, the system will cover routes extending both to the east and to the west," noted Gurbanov.