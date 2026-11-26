BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan exported goods worth approximately $23.7 million to Armenia in January-October 2026, according to data from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan obtained by Trend.

On October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. He made the statement during a joint press conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The first cargo shipment to Armenia following the lifting of the restrictions consisted of grain exported from Kazakhstan.

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