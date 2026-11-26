BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to discuss the development of trade and investment relations between the two countries, as well as prospects for cooperation in the energy, transport, and logistics sectors, the Ministry of Economy reported.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the opportunities created by the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Lithuania for expanding economic cooperation, noting that this document will provide new impetus to the development of bilateral ties in the fields of trade, investment, and transport.

The sides exchanged views on diversifying bilateral trade, developing investment ties, and Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the European Union.

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy and prospects for expanding ties in transport and logistics.