Photo: Press Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described TikTok as a dangerous platform that destroys the human brain, particularly among young people.

He made the remarks during a meeting with young artificial intelligence talents held as part of the international conference “AI Journey 2026: A Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence,” organized by Sberbank in Moscow.

“Nowadays, everyone uses smartphones, but for some reason, many people think they are only meant for making calls, sending messages, or watching movies. And then there is TikTok. TikTok is a dangerous thing that destroys the human brain, especially that of young people,” Tokayev said.

According to the president, Kazakhstan aims to develop a people-oriented digital economy.

He stressed that the effective use of smartphones and access to the internet provide opportunities to earn money even for people living in rural areas and small towns.

“However, if you use a smartphone properly and skillfully, you can earn money even while living in a village or a small settlement. All you need is internet access,” he noted.

Tokayev also highlighted the importance of providing relevant training to citizens, enabling them to generate legitimate income through digital technologies.

“This is what I call a ‘people’s digital economy,’” the Kazakh president added.