Photo: State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Participants in the International Caucasus Congress, themed "The Revival of the Silk Road" and held in Iğdır, Türkiye, visited the Iğdır Azerbaijan House as part of the congress, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported.

According to the report, the visitors included Goshgar Zeynalov, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars; Professor Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party), responsible for relations with Turkic states and a member of parliament for Ankara; Mustafa Fırat Taşolar, former Governor of Iğdır; Professor Elbrus Isayev, Rector of Nakhchivan State University; Professor Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Garabagh University; Professor Öztürk Emiroğlu, Rector of Ardahan University; Professor Kerem Karabulut, a dean at Erzincan Binali Yıldırım University; and Arslantürk Akyıldız, a lecturer at Iğdır University.

Ziya Zakir Acar, head of the Iğdır Azerbaijan House, briefed the guests on the purpose of establishing the center, its areas of activity, and the projects being implemented.

It was noted that the Iğdır Azerbaijan House works to preserve and promote the national and spiritual values, native language, culture, and historical heritage of Azerbaijanis living in Türkiye, strengthen solidarity among compatriots, inform the local public about the realities of Azerbaijan, and further strengthen fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The guests familiarized themselves with the activities of the Azerbaijan House and emphasized the importance of its initiatives for organizing the Azerbaijani diaspora, preserving national identity, and developing socio-cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.