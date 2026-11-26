Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kyrgyzstan and the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) have discussed expanding investment cooperation and the fund's role in supporting regional economic development, according to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting took place on November 26, 2026, between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and newly elected TIF President Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Kulubaev congratulated Omuraliev on his election as TIF president and wished him success in carrying out his responsibilities.

The sides reviewed the fund's main areas of activity, ongoing and prospective projects, and opportunities to expand investment cooperation among member states.

Particular emphasis was placed on leveraging the TIF's potential to drive economic growth in participating countries, foster entrepreneurship, advance joint investment projects and expand trade and economic cooperation.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed interest in further developing ties and intensifying cooperation within the framework of the TIF.

Established by the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Turkic Investment Fund is the first joint financial institution created by Turkic countries to mobilize capital, finance joint infrastructure and business projects, and promote intra-regional trade.

The fund focuses on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), green energy initiatives, transport connectivity, agriculture, and industrial modernization across its member states, aiming to complement national development budgets and attract co-financing from international financial institutions.