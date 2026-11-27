Photo: Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The cities of Tartar and Masalli have been designated as Azerbaijan’s “Youth Capital” and “Sports Capital,” respectively, for 2028.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the decision.

According to the results of a vote held during a meeting of the Ministry’s Board on November 26, Tartar was selected as the “Youth Capital,” while Masalli was named the “Sports Capital.”

Throughout 2028, both cities will host various events dedicated to youth development and sports.