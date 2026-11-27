BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Tenth Suspect Detained in Investigation Into Deadly FiloJet Catamaran DisasterAuthorities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have detained another suspect as part of the investigation into the sinking of the FiloJet high-speed catamaran late this summer. The disaster claimed 27 lives, while one person remains missing.

The tenth suspect was taken into custody at the port of Famagusta. A court has ordered that he remain in detention for one day.

Nine people were previously arrested in connection with the incident in August, including the catamaran's captain, seven crew members, and the head of ferry operator Filo Denizcilik. The latest detention marks the first new arrest since the disaster.

An analysis and decoding of data from the vessel's onboard recorder revealed that the catamaran's captain, Mustafa Öz, had obtained his ferry operator's license in Honduras by paying $3,500.

The fiberglass FiloJet catamaran sank on August 30 while sailing from Kyrenia in the TRNC to the port of Taşucu in the Silifke district of Türkiye's Mersin Province.

There were 267 people on board. Of these, 239 were rescued, 27 died, and one person remains missing.