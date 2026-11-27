Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Polish State Railways (PKP) sees opportunities to expand freight transportation between Uzbekistan and European markets through the development of multimodal services, logistics infrastructure and potential cooperation between PKP CARGO and Uzbekistan Railways, Michał Stilger, a PKP spokesman, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

A memorandum of cooperation signed by PKP and Uzbekistan Railways in Tashkent on November 9 marks an initial step toward planning joint activities, focusing on freight and multimodal transportation, logistics infrastructure and the exchange of expertise.

"The memorandum signed in Uzbekistan marks the first step toward planning cooperation in areas of key importance to both the PKP Group and Uzbekistan Railways, with a particular focus on freight and multimodal transport, logistics infrastructure, and the exchange of experience," Stilger said.

A major factor underpinning the potential partnership is growing trade between Uzbekistan and the European Union. According to European Commission data cited by PKP, bilateral trade exceeded 5.5 billion euros in 2025, up nearly 16% from the previous year.

The EU's main exports to Uzbekistan include machinery and equipment, chemical products and agri-food goods, while imports from Uzbekistan consist primarily of chemical products and textiles.

PKP noted that the predominantly containerized nature of these goods creates opportunities to expand rail freight transportation between the two markets.

"Rising trade volumes create potential for the development of intermodal services for our PKP CARGO Group – the second-largest freight carrier in Central Europe," Stilger said.

Polish logistics hubs could support regional cargo flows

PKP is exploring opportunities to use its terminal infrastructure as logistics hubs supporting trade between Central Asia and Europe.

One facility whose potential could be assessed is the multimodal terminal in Zduńska Wola-Karsznice, located in central Poland.

The company's ambitions extend beyond launching new freight connections to establishing a broader logistics partnership linking China, Central Asia, Poland and the European Union.

"From the PKP Group perspective, establishing a lasting logistics partnership, strengthening trade between China, Central Asia, Poland, and the European Union market, will create a stable 'bridge' between these regions," Stilger said.

PKP CARGO S.A. and Uzbekistan Railways already cooperate through the relevant commissions of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD).

According to Stilger, PKP CARGO is also participating in initiatives aimed at strengthening Poland's position as a transit country for cargo flows from Central Asia to Western Europe.

PKP CARGO outlines cross-border transport capabilities

PKP CARGO S.A. independently provides rail freight services in Poland and across the railway networks of Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands and Lithuania, using 1,435-millimeter standard-gauge tracks.

The company's operations are supported by the necessary licenses and certificates, while its subsidiaries provide cross-border services at the interface between the 1,520-millimeter and 1,435-millimeter railway systems.

These services are supported by terminals and logistics centers in Małaszewicze and Medyka-Żurawica, as well as a transshipment terminal in Braniewo.

PKP CARGO also sees potential in using the logistics infrastructure at Zduńska Wola-Karsznice to support future cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The potential partnership could focus on expanding freight transportation and developing multimodal logistics solutions to connect Central Asian cargo with distribution networks across Poland and other European markets.