Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Kyrgyzstan and the Turkic Investment Fund discussed expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects during a meeting in Bishkek on November 26, 2026.

The meeting took place at Yntymak Ordo, the residence of the President and Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev and Turkic Investment Fund President Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Kasymaliev congratulated Omuraliev on his appointment as Fund president and expressed confidence that his professional experience would contribute to achieving the Fund's objectives.

He highlighted the Fund's role in strengthening economic cooperation among member states, attracting investment and implementing joint projects. Kasymaliev also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's interest in expanding cooperation with the Fund and emphasized the importance of creating favorable conditions for attracting financial resources to priority sectors of the country's economy.

Omuraliev, in turn, presented his vision for the Fund's future activities and outlined proposals for developing investment cooperation.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen their partnership and advance mutually beneficial investment initiatives.