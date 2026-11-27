Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan is implementing $6.5 billion worth of road infrastructure projects with international financial institutions and plans to launch the reconstruction of several more highways in 2027, according to a statement by presidential press secretary Sherzod Asadov following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on November 27.

The meeting brought together transport and logistics investors and business representatives to discuss the development of the country's road infrastructure. The information was published on Asadov's official Telegram channel.

A project to upgrade the Urgench-Tuproqqal'a highway has recently been launched with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

In 2027, Uzbekistan plans to launch several additional road reconstruction projects in cooperation with multilateral development banks. These include:

Reconstruction of a 97-kilometer section of the M-41 highway in Surkhandarya region with the World Bank.

Reconstruction of a 100-kilometer section of the A-380 highway in Kashkadarya region with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Reconstruction of a 37-kilometer section of the A-373 highway in Syrdarya region with the Islamic Development Bank.

Reconstruction of a 69-kilometer section of the M-37 highway in Bukhara and Navoi regions with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Alongside cooperation with international financial institutions, Uzbekistan is seeking to attract more private investment into road infrastructure. Authorities have prepared 131 road and bridge projects worth a combined $4 billion for potential private investors.

Regional governors have been instructed to identify one or two roads or bridges in each region within a month and begin offering them to investors under arrangements covering construction, maintenance and management.

The projects will be presented to private companies as ready-to-implement packages, including feasibility studies. Investors will also be granted the right to develop commercial and service facilities along the roads, with similar projects expected in every district.

The initiative is aimed at diversifying financing sources and attracting additional private investment into Uzbekistan's road infrastructure.