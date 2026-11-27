BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Malaysia's Petronas, through its wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P B.V. (PSEPBV), and Suriname's Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V. have taken a Final Investment Decision (FID) to develop the Sloanea gas field in offshore Block 52, Petronas said on November 26.

The landmark decision marks the transition of the Sloanea gas field from discovery to development, paving the way for Suriname's first offshore gas project. The announcement was made in Paramaribo during the country's Independence Day celebrations. The decision reflects more than a decade of cooperation between Petronas, Staatsolie and the Government of the Republic of Suriname.

The project, named KrakaWi, also represents an important step in Petronas' expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio, introducing a new LNG supply source from South America. It is expected to further diversify the company's global supply portfolio and strengthen its ability to serve customers across international markets.

"Gas will remain essential to how the world secures its energy while building toward a lower-carbon future. A more diverse and resilient LNG supply base will be increasingly important in meeting the needs of economies. Bringing new basins into the global gas system strengthens that resilience and broadens access to dependable energy," said Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Petronas.

"Petronas will continue to expand its LNG portfolio through partnerships grounded in trust and a shared long-term outlook, adding new sources of supply to customers across markets for generations to come," he added.

Staatsolie Managing Director Annand Jagesar highlighted the project's potential benefits for Suriname, particularly in terms of energy security and long-term electricity supply.

"This is a significant project for Suriname. The project offers numerous benefits. Natural gas is a cleaner energy source, and production can be sustained at a relatively stable level for 25 years, unlike oil production. In addition, oil production from certain reservoirs would not be possible without gas processing," Jagesar said.

He added that the development would also help prepare the country for future gas-to-shore projects, potentially supporting broader domestic development through increased availability of cleaner electricity.

"This project is not just about Petronas and Staatsolie. It affects our entire country, and that is why it is our shared responsibility," said Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname.

The name KrakaWi originates from Sranan Tongo, combining "Kraka", expressing the act of supporting and strengthening, and "Wi", meaning "we" or "together".

The development builds on the Sloanea-1 discovery made by PSEPBV in 2020. Subsequent appraisal activities and technical studies confirmed the field's potential, leading to its declaration of commerciality in November 2025.

The selected development concept includes gas development wells, subsea infrastructure and a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility. According to the announcement, the facility would represent the first development of its kind in the region.

As the project moves into the execution phase, Petronas will continue working with the Surinamese government, Staatsolie and other partners to increase local participation. The efforts will focus on workforce development, building technical capabilities and expanding opportunities for Surinamese suppliers and service providers.

Meanwhile, PSEPBV has continued to expand its activities beyond offshore Block 52.

In June 2025, the company signed a Production Sharing Contract for deepwater Block 66, committing to drill two exploration wells and seeking potential synergies with its existing operations. In November 2025, Petronas also secured interests in shallow-water Block 9 as the operator, as well as in Block 10 alongside Staatsolie's subsidiary Paradise Oil Company, Chevron and QatarEnergy.

The Sloanea development is expected to strengthen Suriname's position in the emerging South American energy market while adding a new source of natural gas to Petronas' international LNG portfolio.