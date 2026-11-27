BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is considering up to $100 million in infrastructure investments in New Tashkent after signing a memorandum of cooperation with the city's construction directorate.

According to EDB, the agreement aims to support the development of urban and social infrastructure and attract international investment to the new city.

The memorandum was signed during a working visit by an EDB delegation to Uzbekistan. The signatories were Alexey Skatin, deputy chairman of the EDB Management Board, and Davronjon Adilov, director of the Directorate for the Construction of New Tashkent and deputy minister of construction and housing and communal services.

"At the initial stage alone, we are considering prospective projects worth $100 million," EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said.

He added that the bank could contribute its expertise in structuring complex transactions, developing public-private partnership mechanisms and attracting international investors to support the city's infrastructure development.

The parties also plan to promote New Tashkent's investment opportunities among businesses and investors from EDB member states.

Under the memorandum, they will explore the possibility of using the EDB Technical Assistance Fund to help prepare projects. This could include conducting studies, developing feasibility studies and structuring investment proposals.

The memorandum establishes a framework for cooperation; specific projects and financing arrangements will be considered separately.