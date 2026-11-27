Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan could attract up to $20 billion in private investment to develop its road infrastructure, according to statements made at a meeting with transport and logistics investors and business representatives in Tashkent on Friday, November 27, chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The information was published on the official Telegram channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

Speaking at the Scientific and Practical Center of the Committee for Roads, Mirziyoyev stressed the need to expand the country's transport system in line with economic growth, attract large-scale investment and introduce modern technologies.

Over the past 10 years, Uzbekistan has allocated 80 trillion soums (about $6.67 billion) to the road sector, reconstructing 7,000 kilometers of roads and repairing another 125,000 kilometers, according to the president.

The country has launched five toll-road projects covering a combined 593 kilometers, with a total estimated cost of $5.6 billion.

Construction of the Tashkent-Samarkand highway, valued at $2.2 billion, is underway, while the tender process for the $1.6 billion Tashkent-Angren project is nearing completion.

Mirziyoyev instructed officials to complete feasibility studies for another $1.8 billion in road projects and present them to potential investors. These include the Tashkent-Charvak and Samarkand-Bukhara routes, as well as roads around the Takhtakaracha Pass.

The projects are part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to attract private capital and modernize transport infrastructure to support economic growth and improve domestic connectivity.