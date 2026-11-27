BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), Austria's OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV) and Romania's OMV Petrom SA have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential cooperation opportunities in the energy sector, OMV said on November 26.

The agreement establishes a framework for examining possible areas of collaboration, including onshore and offshore exploration and production, natural gas and related infrastructure, operational and technical cooperation, as well as initiatives aimed at strengthening regional energy security.

According to the announcement, the potential cooperation could create opportunities in Türkiye, the broader Black Sea region and other international markets of mutual interest.

"The MoU provides a framework for exploring opportunities and does not commit the parties to any specific project or investment," the company noted.

The agreement brings together Türkiye's national oil company and two major European energy players, creating a framework for exploring cooperation across different segments of the energy industry.

OMV is an integrated energy, fuels and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The company supplies products and solutions supporting everyday life and industrial value chains. In 2025, the company generated revenues of EUR 24 billion and employed around 22,300 people worldwide. OMV's key strategic shareholdings include a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom and a 50% stake in Borouge International. Its shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the United States on OTCQX under the tickers OMVKY and OMVJF.

OMV Petrom is described as the largest integrated energy producer in Southeastern Europe. In 2025, the company's annual Group hydrocarbon production amounted to approximately 38 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The company also has an annual refining capacity of 4.5 million tons and operates an 860-megawatt high-efficiency gas-fired power plant. OMV Petrom is active in the oil products retail market in Romania and neighbouring countries, operating approximately 780 filling stations under the OMV and Petrom brands.

As of the end of 2025, OMV held a 51.2% stake in OMV Petrom, while Romanian shareholders owned approximately 45%. The Romanian state held 20.7%, and Romanian pension funds, alongside other domestic individual and corporate investors, held 24.4%. The remaining 3.7% belonged to other foreign investors.

TPAO, Türkiye's national oil company, has been conducting oil and natural gas exploration and production activities for more than 70 years. With strong technical capabilities, extensive experience, and a skilled workforce, TPAO operates both onshore and offshore. With Türkiye at the center of its operations, TPAO is active in 11 countries across three continents, including Russia, Somalia, Hungary and Iraq, contributing to Türkiye's energy independence.

The five-year MoU marks a new framework for potential cooperation between the companies, although any specific projects or investments will require separate decisions by the parties.