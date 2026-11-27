BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The State Migration Service has addressed Russian citizens arriving in Azerbaijan.

According to a statement released by the service, pursuant to Decision No. 561 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2024, effective January 1, 2025, the period of temporary stay in Azerbaijan for Russian citizens, as well as stateless persons permanently residing in Russia, who enter the country without a visa, cannot exceed 90 days within a calendar year.

The State Migration Service emphasized that this requirement applies to all persons belonging to these categories, including minors.

"In this regard, parents and other legal representatives of minors must ensure that they comply with the permitted period of temporary stay in Azerbaijan. If grounds provided for by legislation exist, they must apply, in accordance with established procedures, to extend this period or obtain a temporary residence permit.

Furthermore, parents and other legal representatives of minors whose permitted period of temporary stay has already expired but who have not yet left the country are invited to contact the State Migration Service to resolve their situation in accordance with the law and ensure unhindered passage through the state border when leaving the country.

The State Migration Service also noted that the 'Check Temporary Stay Duration' electronic calculator, available on its official website, allows users to check the unused portion of their permitted stay for the current calendar year based on their entry and exit dates," the statement said.

The service also reminded citizens that if their permitted period of temporary stay in Azerbaijan expires without being extended, and they have not obtained a temporary residence permit or have no other legal grounds for remaining in the country, they must leave Azerbaijan.