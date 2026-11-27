BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Kazakhstan and France plan to deepen investment ties, with a focus on localizing production, transferring technology and developing industrial infrastructure, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Ardak Zebeshev, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister, and Damien Loras, Director for Economic Diplomacy at France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Sylvain Guiaugué, France's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Assel Suankulova, Managing Director of JSC NC KAZAKH INVEST, and representatives of relevant government agencies from both countries.

France ranks among Kazakhstan's seven largest investors. Bilateral trade is also gaining momentum, with turnover increasing by 41.6% year-on-year in January-August 2026. The countries' joint investment portfolio comprises 43 projects, including 18 completed projects, 10 under implementation and 15 at the development stage.

"Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with France. We are interested not only in attracting investment, but also in localising production, introducing advanced technologies and training Kazakhstani specialists. We are ready to support French companies already operating in our country and those considering Kazakhstan as a location for new projects," Zebeshev said.

French companies are already involved in several key sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

TotalEnergies is implementing a project to construct a 1-GW wind power plant, while Air Liquide is developing projects in hydrogen and industrial gas production. Alstom, meanwhile, continues to work with Kazakhstan on modernising its railway sector.

Potential areas for further French investment include oil refining, geological exploration, the processing of critical and rare earth materials, pharmaceuticals, agricultural machinery, water supply and energy infrastructure.

Kazakhstan's designation of 2027 as the Year of Nationwide Large-Scale Construction is expected to provide additional impetus to bilateral economic ties. The planned large-scale infrastructure modernisation could open up opportunities for French companies to contribute investment, engineering expertise and advanced technologies.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in advancing joint investment initiatives, particularly those aimed at establishing new production facilities and strengthening Kazakhstan's industrial and technological capabilities.