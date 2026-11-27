BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Darkhan Sagindykov, Chief Procurement and General Affairs Officer of Kazakhstan’s National Atomic Company Kazatomprom, has resigned at his own request, the company said in a statement.

Sagindykov left his position on November 26, 2026. Following his request and in accordance with corporate procedures, Kazatomprom’s Board of Directors approved the early termination of his powers as a member of the company’s Management Board.

Kazatomprom said it continues to operate as usual, with Sagindykov’s responsibilities redistributed among other members of its management in accordance with internal procedures.

His departure comes amid a series of management changes at the company following a corruption investigation involving former executives of Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna.

On November 23, Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Service under the National Security Committee detained Kuanysh Omarbekov, a member of Kazatomprom’s Management Board, and other individuals on suspicion of involvement in an alleged corruption scheme organized by former Samruk-Kazyna executives.

The following day, Kazatomprom announced that its Board of Directors had approved the early termination of the powers of two Management Board members: Chief Commercial Officer Vladislav Baiguzhin and Chief Operating Officer Kuanysh Omarbekov.

Earlier, on November 12, Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Service announced the detention of Samruk-Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) Chairman of the Management Board Elzhas Otynshiev, along with other individuals suspected of corruption-related crimes.