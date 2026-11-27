Photo: the telegram channel of the press secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan has all the necessary potential to become a major regional logistics hub connecting East and West, as well as North and South, but is not yet fully utilizing the opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting in Tashkent on November 27, according to a statement by presidential press secretary Sherzod Asadov.

Officials have been instructed to finalize agreements with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Georgia on mutual recognition of electronic freight documents to simplify cross-border transportation.

The government also plans to establish block-train services from Uzbekistan to ports on the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea and the East China Sea, as well as in the Baltic states, and inform businesses about the available routes.

To meet growing demand for freight railcars, Uzbekistan aims to increase its railcar fleet by 5,000-6,000 units annually.

The government will introduce incentives for businesses, including a value-added tax (VAT) exemption on imported freight railcars, discounts of up to 20% on railway infrastructure access fees and a zero VAT rate on the use of domestic railcars for international freight transportation.

Mirziyoyev also said that a new railway tariff policy had been developed in cooperation with the World Bank. Officials have been instructed to begin implementing the policy gradually in 2027.

Under the new system, tariffs for access to railway infrastructure, locomotive services and railcar use will be listed separately for each route, providing greater transparency in freight transportation costs.