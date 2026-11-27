BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Turkmenistan and the United Nations have discussed preparations for joint events and the implementation of their 2026-2030 Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework at a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Xiaojun Grace Wang, the country's Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the press release, the sides noted the continued strengthening of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN.

They also exchanged views on preparations for upcoming joint events, following a briefing held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on November 24 on the country's international initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN, the promotion of the Sustainable Development Goals and improved coordination of joint activities in priority areas.

The UN in Turkmenistan also serves as a development partner, supporting national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks for 2021-2025 and 2026-2030. The UN Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, works with the government on health, education, economic and social reforms. Its key focus areas include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth and quality public services. Major UN agencies involved in this work include UNDP, WHO, UNICEF and UNODC.

In addition to its development work, the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security issues. Its key areas of work include strengthening access to legal aid, protecting women and children from violence, improving trade, managing water resources and enhancing pandemic preparedness. These efforts are supported by significant financial contributions from the government.

Water and environmental sustainability also form an important part of the UN's cooperation with Turkmenistan. The UN supports the country in areas such as water security, climate resilience, ecosystem management and environmental monitoring. The current 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework also identifies environmental sustainability, climate change mitigation and adaptation as one of its three strategic priorities.