Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The launch of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is expected to increase freight traffic along the route tenfold, reaching 15-16 million tons annually. To accommodate the expected growth, Uzbekistan plans to attract $8 billion in investment to expand and modernize its railway infrastructure, according to a statement by presidential press secretary Sherzod Asadov following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on November 27.

Mirziyoyev said the new railway would significantly increase freight traffic, making the expansion of Uzbekistan's domestic railway infrastructure necessary.

Currently, 25% of the country's railway network operates at full capacity, while another 15% is overloaded.

By 2030, Uzbekistan plans to build 545 kilometers of new railway lines, increase the share of electrified railways to 65% and expand its electric train fleet to 31 units.

Several infrastructure projects are planned for the coming years. In 2027, the Angren-Pap railway line is due to be modernized, with the construction of a second track along the route also under consideration. Construction of a second track on the Tashkent-Angren section is scheduled to begin in April 2027.

The country also plans to complete the modernization of the Toshguzar-Kumkurgan sections, fully electrify the Andijan-Khanabad and Kumkurgan-Kudukli routes, and begin construction of a dedicated high-speed railway line between Tashkent and Samarkand.

Mirziyoyev called on international financial institutions and investors to participate in the projects, whose combined estimated value stands at $8 billion.