BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Turkmenistan and the European Union have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport and other areas at the 25th meeting of their Joint Committee in Brussels, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov, while the EU delegation was headed by Audronė Perkauskienė, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The meeting was attended by representatives of relevant Turkmen ministries and agencies, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Luc Devigne, and representatives of EU institutions.

The discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, improving the legal framework for cooperation, and expanding trade, economic and investment ties.

The sides also reviewed opportunities for cooperation in energy, environmental protection, climate change, transport connectivity and digitalization. Education, science, professional training and the implementation of joint projects were also on the agenda.

The EU-Turkmenistan Interim Agreement on Trade and Trade-related Matters, which has been in force since 2010, provides the framework for bilateral trade relations.

In 2024, EU exports to Turkmenistan amounted to 700 million euros, while imports from Turkmenistan reached 400 million euros.

The EU is also supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor through infrastructure modernization, logistics improvements, and trade facilitation. Other areas of cooperation include renewable energy, methane emissions reduction, water management and access to critical raw materials.