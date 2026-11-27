BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijani banks will publicly disclose sustainability data for the 2026 reporting year for the first time in the first quarter of 2027, Ali Ahmadzada, an economist in the Sustainable Finance Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), said during a journalist training session on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in the financial sector, organized by the CBA, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to Ahmadzada, the Central Bank has taken several important steps toward developing sustainable finance since 2023.

"In February 2023, the Roadmap on Sustainable Finance for 2023-2026 was prepared and published. The regulator's work in this area is being carried out in accordance with this document, and most of the targets outlined in it have already been achieved. This work will continue in the coming period, taking into account new goals in sustainable finance," he said.

In June 2024, the CBA prepared and published recommendations on environmental risk management in banks, Ahmadzada noted.

"In November 2024, during COP29, the 'Green' Taxonomy was approved. In February 2025, recommendations on green and sustainable lending were published, setting out the conditions and procedures for granting such loans.

In December 2025, a decision was also made to amend the Central Bank's prudential regulations. The relevant changes to banks' corporate governance standards and credit risk management rules took effect on February 9, 2026, while amendments to prudential reporting rules came into force on April 1, 2026. A new section on sustainable finance was added to these rules, requiring banks to submit monthly reports to the Central Bank," he added.

Ahmadzada also said that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the National "Green" Taxonomy in May 2026. This gave it the status of a unified taxonomy adopted at the national level, rather than one approved solely by the Central Bank.

According to him, the requirement to report financed emissions will take effect on January 1, 2027.