Photo: the telegram channel of the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan and the United Nations (UN) have discussed strengthening regional stability, preventive diplomacy, and cooperation across Central Asia at a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Kaha Imnadze, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Central Asia and Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), held on November 26.

In a social media post following the meeting, Saidov said that preventive diplomacy plays an important role in maintaining peace, stability, and good-neighborly relations across the region.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue with the United Nations and its agencies, making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms and supporting international efforts to preserve regional stability.

Established in 2007 at the initiative of the five Central Asian countries — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) is based in Ashgabat.

The center works with regional governments to prevent conflicts, facilitate political dialogue and promote cooperation on shared challenges. Its activities include monitoring regional developments, supporting confidence-building measures and coordinating with regional organizations.

Imnadze assumed his current position in June 2023 following his appointment by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He previously served as Georgia's permanent representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2022.