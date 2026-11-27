BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its air defense forces had forced a US F-16 fighter jet to leave Iranian airspace after opening warning fire.

"A US military F-16 fighter jet entered Iranian airspace southeast of Hengam Island to provide air support for vessels violating regulations while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Warning fire was opened using a new air defense system operated by the IRGC's Air Defense Forces. Following the fire, the US fighter jet was forced to execute a sharp maneuver, change course, and leave Iranian airspace," the statement said.

The IRGC warned that any attempt to bypass established regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz was unacceptable, adding that continued violations would have severe consequences.

It also described Iranian airspace as a "red line" for the country's armed forces, warning that any further incursion by US fighter jets would prompt a decisive response from its air defense forces.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran following an escalation on July 8.

On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. Washington said the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump also announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran that day. Tehran subsequently launched strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.