Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan plans to increase its aircraft fleet to at least 250 by 2030 through tax incentives for domestic airlines, lower aviation fuel costs, and benefits aimed at attracting foreign aviation specialists, according to a statement by presidential press secretary Sherzod Asadov following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on November 27.

Starting next year, jet fuel prices will be linked to the global average. Aviation fuel will also be exempt from excise taxes and subject to a zero-rate value-added tax (VAT).

The government will extend customs duty exemptions on aircraft spare parts through 2040 and introduce a zero VAT rate for the leasing of aircraft, engines and other components.

Resident airlines will also be able to receive VAT refunds on imported spare parts within one day under a new system that officials have been instructed to introduce.

Additional incentives will be provided to airlines that commit to training and employing local pilots. The social tax rate for foreign specialists hired by these airlines will be reduced to 1%, while fees for obtaining work permits for them will be cut 30-fold.

Under the government's targets, Uzbekistan's aircraft fleet is expected to reach 150 next year and at least 250 by 2030.

International airports will also benefit from tax exemptions. They will be exempt from property and land taxes through 2030, provided that the resulting savings are used to develop airport infrastructure.

Mirziyoyev also proposed establishing the International Civil Aviation University of Uzbekistan on a 20-hectare site in New Tashkent.

The proposed university will feature a modern campus, training and simulation facilities, and research centers.