Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry has reviewed a draft medium-term strategy for developing relations with African countries as part of efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and economic engagement with the continent, according to the ministry's press service.

The document was considered at a thematic meeting of the Ministry's Board, chaired by Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and focused on the activities of Kyrgyzstan's newly established diplomatic missions in Africa.

Participants discussed the current state and prospects of relations with African countries and heard reports from Kyrgyz ambassadors to Ethiopia and Egypt. They also reviewed the initial results of the Kyrgyz Embassy's operations in Ethiopia.

Particular attention was given to coordination between Kyrgyzstan's embassies and trade missions abroad to improve the effectiveness of the country's foreign economic engagement.

Following the meeting, the Ministry's Board outlined further tasks and priority areas for the country's diplomatic missions in Ethiopia and Egypt, as well as measures to strengthen economic diplomacy.

Kyrgyzstan has established embassies in Cairo, Egypt, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Its embassy in Addis Ababa is also accredited to the African Union, headquartered in the Ethiopian capital.

As part of its broader efforts to expand diplomatic ties across the continent, Kyrgyzstan has extended the accreditation of its diplomats to several other African countries and appointed honorary consuls in key regional commercial centers.

Kyrgyzstan's trade with African countries remains relatively limited compared with its trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members and China. Major trading partners on the continent include Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa, with trade flows involving agricultural products, food, textiles, and industrial goods.