BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A delegation from Uzbekistan's Tashkent region discussed obtaining an international credit rating and raising funds through global capital markets, including through bond issuance, during a meeting with representatives of Oppenheimer in the United States on November 26.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, the delegation was led by Otabek Tursunov, first deputy governor of the Tashkent region.

The discussions focused on opportunities to attract international financing for regional development projects, present the region's investment potential to foreign investors, and explore access to international capital markets.

The two sides also discussed the role of an international credit rating in demonstrating the region's financial standing to global investors and potentially improving access to financing for infrastructure, industrial and social projects.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a New York-based investment bank and full-service financial services firm with a history dating back to 1881. Its activities include investment banking, corporate and public finance, securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, research, and investment advisory and asset management. The company operates across the United States and has international offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue discussions and explore potential areas for future cooperation.