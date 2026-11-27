BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Italian energy company Eni, through its subsidiary Enivibes, and Italian utility group ACEA, through its subsidiary a.Quantum, have signed an agreement to deploy e-vpms® technology in the water sector, Eni said in a statement on November 27.

The technology, developed by Enivibes, enables real-time monitoring of pipeline integrity through the analysis of vibroacoustic waves.

"The agreement combines Enivibes’ technological expertise in infrastructure monitoring with a.Quantum’s digital capabilities and geographical expansion strategy in the water sector. In particular, a.Quantum provides services to water utilities across Italy, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and South America," said Eni.

The partnership aims to extend the application of e-vpms®, which is currently used primarily to monitor hydrocarbon transportation networks, to water infrastructure, which is becoming increasingly important for resource protection and ensuring service continuity for communities.

The technology can be applied to transmission pipelines transporting drinking water over long distances, allowing operators to detect and locate leaks and other events that could affect infrastructure integrity in a timely manner. It can also identify incidents resulting from external interference, including attempted tampering and accidental impacts.

Under the agreement, e-vpms® will be incorporated into a.Quantum's portfolio of solutions for monitoring both new and existing water infrastructure, expanding the company's monitoring and analytical capabilities.

According to Eni, the technology will provide water utilities and network operators with timely and accurate information to support rapid and targeted interventions, improve network reliability and enable more efficient and sustainable management of water resources.

The collaboration represents another step in extending Enivibes' technology to new industrial sectors.

Enivibes was established by Eniverse, Eni's venture builder dedicated to developing, industrializing and commercializing proprietary technologies with high potential, transforming them into new business ventures and promoting their application across multiple industrial sectors.

Enivibes specializes in technologies for monitoring pipeline and asset integrity. Its flagship e-vpms® system enables the rapid and precise detection of leaks, impacts and third-party interference across extensive pipeline networks.

For a.Quantum, the agreement also expands its portfolio of technological solutions for the water sector, drawing on the expertise of both companies to support the modernization and resilience of water infrastructure.

ACEA is one of Italy's leading industrial groups, specializing in the management and development of water, energy and environmental infrastructure and services. Listed on the stock exchange since 1999, the company has more than a century of operating experience and is Italy's leading water operator and the second-largest in Europe, with an expanding presence in Latin America.