BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Kyrgyzstan has signed memoranda of understanding with the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and Saudi technology company Elm to advance digital integration in the halal industry and expand exports to Gulf markets, the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The agreements were signed by the Center for the Development of the Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce during Halal Expo 2026 and the 12th World Halal Summit in Istanbul. The events are being held from November 25 to 28 and November 25 to 27, respectively.

The cooperation aims to integrate data from halal industry registries into the state portal digitally and create conditions for expanding exports of Kyrgyz halal products to premium markets in Gulf countries.

Elm specializes in developing government services, security systems, and digital solutions for businesses. The company is part of the investment portfolio of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

During the events, Almaz Kaiyrbekov, director of the Center for the Development of the Halal Industry, held meetings with representatives of SMIIC, the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE), and the Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK).

The discussions focused on cooperation between accreditation bodies, the application and adaptation of OIC/SMIIC standards in Kyrgyzstan, and the training of qualified halal industry professionals, including auditors, experts and inspectors.

The Kyrgyz delegation also held business-to-business meetings with companies and organizations from participating countries. Talks with representatives of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan focused on educational cooperation and a draft agreement on the recognition of halal products within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Five Kyrgyz producers showcased their products at the exhibition. Toyboss and Salih LTD presented sausage products; Alaiku Organics showcased traditional beverages, clarified butter and kurt (dried fermented milk curds); Shoro displayed traditional beverages, clarified butter, kurt and nutritional fruit bars; and Dary Tian-Shanya presented honey and other beekeeping products.

The events brought together more than 225 enterprises, organizations and government agencies from 25 countries representing the global halal economy.