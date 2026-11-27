BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Estonia totaled $32 million last year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that Estonia has invested $25 million in Azerbaijan.

"Naturally, we cannot consider the current situation regarding trade turnover and investments to be satisfactory. Last year, the trade turnover totaled $32 million. Furthermore, we have seen investments amounting to $25 million from Estonia to Azerbaijan. Nearly 70 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan, 48 of which are actively engaged. Recently, a number of initiatives have been undertaken to foster direct contact between the business communities of the two countries and to organize business forums. It's our common view that this practice should be continued, and we are confident that it will yield positive results," he added.