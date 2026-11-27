Photo: the telegram channel of the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Uzbekistan and Denmark have discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, maintain political dialogue, and advance joint projects in various sectors, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

The talks took place on November 27 between Saidov and Lars Thuesen, Denmark's newly appointed ambassador to Uzbekistan, following the presentation of the ambassador's credentials.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Saidov noted that Uzbekistan views Denmark as a promising partner in Europe. He also highlighted Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen's visit to Uzbekistan in October as marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The sides discussed maintaining regular political contacts, increasing trade and investment, and developing joint projects in areas of mutual interest. Uzbekistan also reaffirmed its readiness to support the Danish ambassador's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

Relations between the two countries have gained momentum in recent years, with bilateral trade increasing almost fivefold, according to Uzbekistan's presidential administration.

Cooperation with Danish companies covers mining, chemicals, food production, agriculture and water management. Energy, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics have also been identified as promising areas for further cooperation.

Uzbekistan appointed its first ambassador to Denmark in 2025, with the diplomat based in Stockholm. Denmark, in turn, appointed a special representative for Central Asia in 2026.