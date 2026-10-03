Uzbekistan, Denmark move to deepen ties as trade soars fivefold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Uzbekistan and Denmark are seeking to expand bilateral trade after the value of trade turnover between the two countries increased nearly fivefold in recent years, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Tashkent on Oct. 2.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The sides discussed practical steps to expand cooperation in the political, trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, with particular attention to increasing mutual trade and attracting Danish investment, technologies and expertise to Uzbekistan.

“Over the past years, trade turnover has increased almost fivefold,” Mirziyoyev said, according to the Uzbek president’s office.

The Uzbek president highlighted opportunities to further develop cooperation with Danish companies in energy, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, agriculture and other sectors. Danish companies are already involved in joint projects in Uzbekistan covering mining, chemicals, food production, agriculture and water supply.

The meeting also addressed education, culture and tourism, as well as current international and regional issues.

The parties agreed to further strengthen the institutional and legal framework for systematically expanding Uzbekistan-Denmark cooperation.

Uzbekistan-Denmark relations have gained momentum in recent years, with cooperation expanding across political, trade, investment and sectoral areas. Uzbekistan appointed its first ambassador to Denmark, with residence in Stockholm, in 2025, while Denmark appointed a special representative for Central Asia in 2026. Bilateral trade has increased nearly fivefold in recent years, while Danish companies are involved in projects in Uzbekistan covering mining, chemicals, food production, agriculture and water supply. The two sides are also exploring opportunities in energy, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, the agro-industrial sector, and other areas.