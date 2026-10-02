Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss digital customs procedures for transit trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Customs authorities of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed ways to accelerate transit procedures and digitalize customs controls at their borders during an online seminar held on September 30.

This was reported by the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan in a press release published today.

According to the information, the seminar, titled "Customs control of goods transported in transit," was organized by the Training Center of the World Customs Organization in Turkmenistan and brought together 16 officials from Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service.

Participants included representatives of the central customs administration, customs offices in Ashgabat and Arkadag, Ahal Region customs authorities and relevant customs posts.

The two sides exchanged experience on modern methods of customs control for transit goods crossing their borders, as well as the regulatory framework for customs documentation and measures to accelerate clearance procedures.

"In addition, the event participants discussed ways to improve the efficiency of international transit corridors and the digitization of customs procedures at the borders," the report says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly expanded bilateral cooperation in recent years, moving beyond traditional political dialogue toward closer coordination in energy, transport, industrial cooperation and regional connectivity. The two countries have intensified contacts through regular intergovernmental commission meetings, increased cross-border trade, and promoted joint infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening Central Asia's role in Eurasian transport corridors.

High-level exchanges have also focused on simplifying trade procedures, developing logistics links and coordinating positions on regional economic initiatives, reflecting a broader trend toward deeper integration between the neighboring states.