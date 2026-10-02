This is the first time our congress is held after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. This is the first time that our congress is being held after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, said President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), during his speech at the 8th Congress of YAP.

Recalling that the 7th Congress was also held in a new environment at the time, the head of state noted: “Because only a few months had passed since our glorious Victory, and the entire world was talking about our Victory. Azerbaijan itself, single-handedly, put an end to the occupation and at the same time created new realities in the region. From that time—from our Victory in the Second Garabagh War until today—these realities have been accepted by the entire world.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.