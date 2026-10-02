New Azerbaijan Party is largest political force in South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The New Azerbaijan Party is the largest political force not only in Azerbaijan, but in the entire South Caucasus, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

Emphasizing that the party has been in power for more than thirty years, the head of state noted: “The activists of our party have a very large share and a great contribution to the successful and honorable path our country has traversed in recent years.”

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 through 19. A total of 16,239 people participated in the conferences.

The reporting conferences featured reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set following the 7th Congress, while the results achieved were discussed.