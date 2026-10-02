Freedom Holding plans to launch AI assistant in Super App this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Freedom Holding Corp. plans to launch the first stage of an AI-powered personal assistant in its Freedom Super App this year, Freedom Holding CEO Timur Turlov said during the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

“Our main goal, which we try to accomplish now, is to inject AI into Freedom Super App as our product, to let our customers enjoy the assistance of AI in accessing multiple different services,” Turlov said.

He noted that Freedom already uses AI internally to improve the efficiency of its back-office operations, including knowledge management, statistics, reporting and management processes.

According to Turlov, the company is now focusing on developing an AI assistant for customers that would help them use multiple services available through the Freedom Super App.

“The most visible product which we want to give to our customers is the ability to have, like, a personal assistant who will help to solve multiple issues,” he said.

The Freedom Super App allows customers to manage payments and savings, investments and insurance, as well as access e-commerce, travel and other services, Turlov said.

He explained that an AI agent could allow users to access these services through natural-language requests rather than having to navigate each function separately.

“For example, I want to visit a different country. I need a hotel, I need a booking, I need a visa, so can you help me to sort all of that out?” Turlov said, describing a potential use case for the AI assistant.

He added that the company expects the AI agent to function as a personal assistant while simplifying access to complex financial and other services. Turlov said developing such AI agents is more challenging than initially expected.

“Sometimes some agents could be built in a day, but to make them perfect sometimes takes years,” he said.

The CEO added that Freedom Holding hopes to launch at least the first stage of the product this year, with the aim of making its services easier for customers to use through natural-language interaction.