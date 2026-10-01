Uzbekistan, Romania seal MoU on civil aviation safety oversight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Uzbekistan and Romania have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on aviation safety and state oversight in civil aviation on Sept. 30 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan’s Uzaviasia Agency.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the third international Air Cargo Europe Summit in Tashkent between Uzbekistan’s Uzaviasia Agency and Romania’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The memorandum establishes a framework for cooperation and the exchange of experience in flight safety, regulatory oversight and civil aviation supervision, according to the agency.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation between the two countries’ aviation authorities and supporting the exchange of regulatory and technical expertise.

The signing comes as Uzbekistan continues to develop its aviation sector, expand international connectivity and strengthen regulatory practices in line with international standards.

Cooperation on aviation safety and regulatory oversight is important for maintaining safe, reliable and internationally connected air transport systems. Closer coordination between aviation authorities allows countries to exchange technical expertise, align regulatory practices with international standards, strengthen safety oversight and address emerging operational risks more effectively. For Uzbekistan, such partnerships can also support the continued expansion of international air connectivity while strengthening confidence among airlines, airports and passengers.