Uzbekistan expands logistics network with 17 new projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Uzbekistan is expanding its network of logistics centers and dry ports as part of a strategy to strengthen its role in international transport corridors, with 17 logistics center projects covering 739 hectares currently under development, Bekzod Kholmatov, director of the Center for Transport and Logistics Development Studies under Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, said during the TCTC Forum in Tashkent held on Sept. 30.

This was reflected in a statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, following Bekzod Kholmatov's presentation on the government’s vision for developing the country’s logistics network during a special session of the second national conference on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

“The development of a modern logistics network is a key element of Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen its transport potential, expand participation in international corridors and create more efficient logistics services,” Kholmatov said.

According to the presentation, 462 hectares of the 739 hectares under development are allocated to new projects, while 277 hectares are part of ongoing projects.

Since 2021, Uzbekistan has taken several steps to expand its logistics infrastructure, including joining the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Intergovernmental Agreement on Dry Ports and adopting a transport and logistics development concept through 2030.

In 2025, more than 80 logistics facilities across Uzbekistan were assessed against newly established standard requirements. Of these, 27 facilities were found to meet the requirements and were added to the relevant national register, while 24 were included in ESCAP’s list of dry ports of international importance.

The country has also introduced performance assessments and a rating system for logistics centers.

New specialized zones and logistics centers of up to 50 hectares each are planned in Khanabad, Yangiyul, Akhangaran, Alat and Termez.

Digitalization is another priority through 2030. Uzbekistan plans to introduce modern systems, including Terminal Operating Systems (TOS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), across transport and logistics centers and integrate them into the national E-Logistika platform.

The government is also seeking to expand the role of modern third-party logistics (3PL) operators in the country.

In 2027, Uzbekistan plans to attract more than $200 million in concessional financing from international financial institutions, including resources under the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, to support the development of transport and logistics centers.

The measures are intended to increase Uzbekistan’s logistics capacity, expand its participation in international transport corridors and establish a more integrated and efficient national logistics network.