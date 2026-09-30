Uzbekistan, EU push investments to strengthen Trans-Caspian Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed investments and reforms aimed at strengthening the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) during the TCTC Conference in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Minister Ilhom Makhkamov and Peteris Ustubs, Director for Asia, Central Asia and the Pacific at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships.

According to the Ministry, the meeting focused on EU-Uzbekistan cooperation in transport, including efforts to advance investment and reforms along the TCTC and strengthen long-term trade links between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

“The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a stable and reliable transport route for Uzbekistan and Europe,” the ministry said, summarizing the discussions.

The talks were held within the framework of the TCTC Coordination Platform, which brings together Uzbekistan and international partners to support the development of the corridor.

The sides also discussed further cooperation on transport infrastructure and measures to improve the reliability and efficiency of the route, according to the ministry.

The TCTC Coordination Platform serves as a framework for cooperation between Central Asian countries, the European Union, international financial institutions and other development partners. It is designed to coordinate investment priorities, advance policy reforms and support the development of a more efficient and sustainable transport connection between Central Asia and Europe.