Infantino thanks President Ilham Aliyev for supporting FIFA, hosting U-15 World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for supporting FIFA and hosting the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 2026 in Baku.

Infantino made the remarks in a post on his Instagram account following his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

“I was honoured to meet with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku to thank him for supporting FIFA and for hosting the world at the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026!” Infantino wrote.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev understands the role football can play in providing opportunities for young people and bringing communities together.

Infantino also said he was pleased to have President Ilham Aliyev’s backing as FIFA continues its football development projects with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), headed by its President Rovshan Najaf.

The inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will kick off in Azerbaijan on October 24, 2026. This new FIFA tournament will bring together young football talents from around the globe and offer all member associations the opportunity to compete at the international level. Starting in 2028, the tournament is scheduled to be held annually for both boys and girls.

The competition will feature an innovative 8-a-side format, with matches consisting of two 20-minute halves. Approximately 1,000 matches are scheduled to take place over six matchdays at the Hovsan Sports Complex in Baku. The opening match and the final, scheduled for October 30, will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall.

More than 3,000 young footballers, coaches, and officials are expected to participate in the tournament. Teams will initially compete in a group stage, after which they will be divided into six performance levels for the second stage. All teams will continue playing until the final day, and the winner of Level A will be crowned the champion of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

A primary goal of the tournament is to provide FIFA member nations with experience in international competition and to foster the development of young footballers. Approximately 250 volunteers are expected to assist in organizing the event. Given that Azerbaijan, jointly with Uzbekistan, will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2027, hosting this U-15 tournament also ensures continuity in the country's efforts to organize international football competitions.