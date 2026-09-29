Uzbekistan, Malaysia plan business delegations to boost investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region and Malaysia explored new opportunities to expand business and investment cooperation, including through visits by Malaysian business delegations to the region, during a meeting on Sept. 28 in Samarkand.

This was reflected in the statement by the Samarkand regional administration, following a meeting between Samarkand Regional Governor Adiz Boboyev and Rafeeda binti Abdul Aziz, Malaysia’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, to discuss promising areas of cooperation and ways to strengthen ties between the region and Malaysia.

The sides focused on expanding business and investment links and establishing direct contacts between Malaysian businesses and relevant organizations in Samarkand.

“Direct engagement between businesses and specialized organizations can help identify specific investment projects and create new opportunities for practical cooperation,” the regional administration said.

Moreover, the meeting covered plans to organize visits by Malaysian delegations to Samarkand region. Such visits are expected to give potential partners a closer look at the region’s economic and investment potential and help identify specific areas and projects for cooperation.

Samarkand is seeking to expand international economic ties by attracting foreign investment and developing direct partnerships with overseas companies and institutions. Business missions and investment visits can provide a platform for companies to assess projects, establish local contacts and explore opportunities in sectors of mutual interest.

The sides confirmed their interest in continuing mutually beneficial cooperation and expanding direct contacts between Samarkand and Malaysian partners.

The meeting adds to Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen regional-level international economic cooperation and attract foreign investors to local development projects.