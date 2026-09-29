BSTDB disburses over €630M for projects in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The volume of funds disbursed by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) under projects in Georgia reached about 631.2 million euro as of August 31, 2026.

This was reflected in the bank’s portfolio data.

According to Trend’s calculations, the BSTDB Board of Directors approved 47 projects in Georgia worth a total of 414.64 million euro, while the number of signed projects reached 46, with a combined value of 399.87 million euro.

The number of projects for which disbursements were made totaled 45, while the volume of funds actually disbursed amounted to 631.2 million euro.

The bulk of the BSTDB’s portfolio in Georgia is accounted for by financial institutions, at 89.98%. Applying this structure to the total disbursed financing of 631.2 million euro, the financial sector accounts for about 567.96 million euro.

Utilities are the second-largest area, accounting for 6.81% of the portfolio, or about 43 million euro.

The remaining sectors account for less than 4% of the portfolio: industry accounts for 1.84%, or approximately 11.6 million euro, while consumer staples account for 1.38%, or around 8.7 million euro.

BSTDB projects in Georgia include $25 million in financing for Basisbank to support small and medium-sized businesses and green investments, $7 million in trade financing for Is Bank, as well as 7 million euro in financing for Terabank TF, 10 million euro for TBC Leasing 5, and other projects.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is an international financial institution established by the member countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation. Georgia is among the bank’s founding members.