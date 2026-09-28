Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Azerbaijani manat remained unchanged against the U.S. dollar this week, from Sept. 21 to 25.
According to Trend calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the manat’s average weighted exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat per U.S. dollar.
Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against the U.S. dollar:
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Sept. 14
|1.7000
|Sept. 21
|1.7000
|Sept. 15
|1.7000
|Sept. 22
|1.7000
|Sept. 16
|1.7000
|Sept. 23
|1.7000
|Sept. 17
|1.7000
|Sept. 24
|1.7000
|Sept. 18
|1.7000
|Sept. 25
|1.7000
|Average rate for the week
|1.7000
|Average rate for the week
|1.7000
During the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro decreased by 0.0178 manat. The average weighted exchange rate fell by 0.01592 manat from the previous week to 1.94252 manat per euro.
Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against the euro:
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Sept. 14
|1.9661
|Sept. 21
|1.9507
|Sept. 15
|1.9613
|Sept. 22
|1.9512
|Sept. 16
|1.9627
|Sept. 23
|1.9425
|Sept. 17
|1.9493
|Sept. 24
|1.9353
|Sept. 18
|1.9528
|Sept. 25
|1.9329
|Average rate for the week
|1.95844
|Average rate for the week
|1.94252
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.017 manat. The average weighted exchange rate increased by 0.00066 manat from the previous week to 2.01464 manat per 100 rubles.
Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Sept. 14
|2.0105
|Sept. 21
|2.0170
|Sept. 15
|2.0106
|Sept. 22
|2.0323
|Sept. 16
|2.0178
|Sept. 23
|2.0166
|Sept. 17
|2.0178
|Sept. 24
|2.0073
|Sept. 18
|2.0132
|Sept. 25
|2.0000
|Average rate for the week
|2.01398
|Average rate for the week
|2.01464
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0001 manat. The average weighted exchange rate fell by 0.00012 manat from the previous week to 0.0348 manat per lira.
Official Azerbaijani manat exchange rate against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Date
|Exchange rate
|Sept. 14
|0.0350
|Sept. 21
|0.0348
|Sept. 15
|0.0350
|Sept. 22
|0.0348
|Sept. 16
|0.0349
|Sept. 23
|0.0348
|Sept. 17
|0.0349
|Sept. 24
|0.0348
|Sept. 18
|0.0348
|Sept. 25
|0.0347
|Average rate for the week
|0.03492
|Average rate for the week
|0.0348