Azerbaijani officials pay tribute at Victory Park Memorial on Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Visiting of Victory Park has begun in connection with September 27 Remembrance Day, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Representatives of state and government bodies, as well as members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, have visited Victory Park.

Members of the public are also currently visiting the park.

The Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, lasted 44 days. As a result of the war, Azerbaijan’s territories that had been under occupation were liberated.